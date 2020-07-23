By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian On-Air-Personality, Toke Makinwa has finally reacted to Jada Pickett’s entanglement with American singer, August Alsina.

Will Smilth’s wife, Jada, had confessed earlier this month to being in an ”entanglement” with the singer. According to her, the relationship happened when she and her husband were apart.

In her new vlog, Toke advised young unmarried people not to judge anyone’s marriage.





She stressed that it was not anyone’s business what Hollywood actors did with or in their marriages.

Watch the video below