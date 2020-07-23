The U.S. Government has condemned the killings of five humanitarian aid workers by Boko Haram terrorist group in Nigeria’s North-East.

The Public Affairs Department of the U.S Embassy in Abuja made the condemnation while commiserating with the victims families in a statement on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Boko Haram terrorists has on Wednesday released a 35-minute video as they executed five humanitarian workers abducted about a month ago along Maiduguri/Monguno road.

They killed the aid workers after a failed negotiation in which they demanded 500,000 dollars for their release.





“We are deeply saddened by the execution of five humanitarian workers in Nigeria’s Northeast.

“This comes against the backdrop of the deteriorating conditions for millions of Nigeria.

“These great individuals dedicated their lives to easing human sufferings.

“We hope that their families and colleagues can take comfort in their selfless sacrifice on behalf of others.

“We will remember their dedication to others.”

The executed persons includes; staff of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Action Against Hunger, Rich International, International Rescue Committee, and a private security guard.