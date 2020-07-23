Popular controversial Nollywood star and humanitarian Tonto Dikeh is serving inspirational messages on her timeline today July 23rd 2020.

The mum of one revealed that individuals should always avoid anything that threatens their peace of mind and control how they respond to it.

Half the time I get inspirational on here is because I AM ALSO LEARNING…

As I teach you, Gods teaching me too..

We learn everyday!! They said!!

I am not a motivational Nor inspirational Speaker, I AM A DAMN WORK IN PROGRESS



