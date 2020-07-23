Body of Nigeria’s first female combat pilot receiving full military honours at the burial

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Tears agog as the body of Nigeria’s first female flying officer, Tolulope Arotile is buried at the military cemetery, Abuja.

Tolulope Arotile, a 24-year-old promising Nigerian died on July 14 from severe head injuries incurred in an accident.

Her body was lowered into the ground at 11:05 am.


Notable dignitaries at the burial include the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and his wife; House Committee Chairman on Air Force, Bala Ib’n Nalla, amongst others.

See more photos below

Priests seated for the commencement of the burial

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and his wife

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin

Air marshals pay last respect to Tolulope Arotile