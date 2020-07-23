By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Tears agog as the body of Nigeria’s first female flying officer, Tolulope Arotile is buried at the military cemetery, Abuja.

Tolulope Arotile, a 24-year-old promising Nigerian died on July 14 from severe head injuries incurred in an accident.

Her body was lowered into the ground at 11:05 am.





Notable dignitaries at the burial include the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and his wife; House Committee Chairman on Air Force, Bala Ib’n Nalla, amongst others.

See more photos below