By Muftau Ogunyemi

Mr Bode Ayorinde, one of the aspirants in the just concluded governorship primaries election of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, has congratulated the winner, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede.

Ayorinde, in a statement signed by his senior media aide, Olusegun Adebumiti, on Thursday in Akure, described the election as keenly contested.

The aspirant, therefore, called for unity among the contestants to ensure the party’s victory in the Oct. 10 governorship election.





“As I have always stated, only one person will emerge victorious in a contest of many aspirants.

“I, therefore, use this opportunity to congratulate Eyitayo Jegede, SAN for a well-deserved victory, wishing him greater success in the contest ahead.

“My warm greetings to other co-aspirants for a bold attempt.

“In togetherness, we can move PDP to greater heights.

“We are particularly grateful to God for His grace and mercy over us during the struggle.

“Ours is a systemic campaign throughout the build-up to the primaries and we can only be grateful to the Almighty God for a successful exercise.

“We appreciate all our supporters in this sojourn and we can only remind you all to keep the hope alive,’’ Ayorinde said.

Ayorinde scored 95 votes place fourth in the primaries.