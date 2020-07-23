Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson is returning to the boxing ring in September.

Tyson, 54, will fight 51 year-old Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match on Sept. 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Jones Jr was one of the most dominant fighters of the 90s and early 2000s.

He is a former world titleholder in four different weight classes.





While Tyson hasn’t fought since 2005, Jones Jr. boxed in 2018.

According to Yahoo Sports columnist Kevin Iole, Tyson has reserved the facility for that date.

Iole quoted a California State Athletic Commission official who said that he’d recently met with Tyson and Jones about the specifics of the bout—which will be fought without headgear, but with larger-than-normal 12-ounce gloves.

