The Nigerian Press Organisation, grouping Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria ( NPAN) , Nigerian Guild of Editors ( NGE) and The Nigerian Union of Journalists ( NUJ), has honoured Malam Ismaila Isa Funtua, who died Monday.

In a statement issued by Prince Nduka Obaigbena, President of the NPO, as well as the NPAN, the newly rebuilt Nigerian Institute of Journalism House in Victoria Island, Lagos will now be known as ISMAILA ISA HOUSE.

“This is to honour the life and times of Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua who died on Monday July 20,2020 after a life of dedicated service to Nigeria that spanned politics, business and media”, Obaigbena said.

“His contributions to the development of journalism is innumerable: including, but not limited to his co-founding of Democrat Newspapers; presidency of the NPAN at a time of national crises, and later a life patron; services to the international Press Institute where he served on the global board; contributions to journalism education as Chairman of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, ETC, ETC.





“Samaila Isa Funtua, 1942 -2020, will be deeply missed but not forgotten”, Obaigbena added.