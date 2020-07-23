By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian singer, Harrysong on Wednesday berated youths who are jesting the recent NDDC saga instead of asking for a revolution.

According to him, Nigerian youths should be on streets, agitating for a change and an explanation for the missing funds in the NDDC.

The 39-year-old artiste wrote; ”this is not funny, NIGERIANS, this is the time to stand and fight.





And to the president of this country Nigeria 🇳🇬, Muhammad Buhari, pls rearrange and re-strategies, we’re in deep shit and we’re done 😡, we Dey vex o, right about now, we Dey vex”.

Watch the video below