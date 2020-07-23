Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, a former journalist and the first civilian governor of Lagos state, on Thursday, clocked 91.

He was born on July 23, 1929, in Lagos Island.

Jakande governed the state for four years from 1979-1983.

However, after the military takeover in 1983, he served as the Minister of Works under the Sani Abacha regime.





Also, he served as the first President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

In a congratulatory message on Thursday, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu described Jakande as a political icon who had demonstrated exemplary leadership and genuine commitment to the welfare of the people.