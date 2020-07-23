Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso has challenged the youth population to be creative and ingenious in coming up with novel initiatives that will add value to their immediate environment and the State as a whole.

The Commissioner gave the charge on Thursday during the unveiling of a 3D-enabled Billboard constructed by the Lagos State Printing Corporation through some of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members attached to the organisation as a way of enhancing the viability and the visibility of the establishment.

Omotoso, who stated that organizational branding has becomes indispensable for the 21st century economy, commended the novelty of the Corps members for initiating the idea of repositioning the organisation before its numerous publics through the modernized billboard.

In the same vein, the Commissioner lauded the General Manager of the Corporation, Hon. Kola Peregrino for providing a platform for the corps members to contribute their quota to advance the realization of the mandates of the organisation.





He expressed the belief that the initiative of repositioning the Corporation would further encourage the staff of the organisation to continue to give their best to sustain the new image and outlook of the Printing press.

In his words, “this newly reconstructed billboard Symbolizes a lot of things. It is specifically for branding and perception but beyond that it should also challenge the workforce to work harder and increase their productive hours.

“This in my own view should challenge other youth to channel their energy to something intellectually damanding rather than investing their time in frivolities.”

The General Manager, Peregrino in his remarks, lamented the low patronage experienced by the corporation in the past, adding that he was challenged by the advice given by the Commissioner to improve the image and publicity of the Agency upon his assumption of office late last year.

Peregrino described the new signage as one of several other steps that would still be unveiled by the corporation to improve its perception before its customers.

He disclosed that the printing outfit is richly equipped with global standard technology and expertise to deliver world class printing services in Nigeria pushing ahead of all existing competitors within the industry.

Speaking on his vision for the corporation, Peregrino revealed that since his assumption of office last year, his principal focus was on how to reposition the printing outfit for aII-round excellence by pushing the Corporation ahead of all existing competitors within the industry not only in terms of quality services but also to create a beautiful and serene environment for work.

He said “We therefore started with the refurbishment and modernization of Press Hall which has since become the toast of the Corporation and all our esteemed customers, making the entire work environment comfortable for diiigence.”

The General Manager emphasized that the Printing Corporation is now well positioned to partner with individuals and corporate organizations when it comes to printing jobs for good customer service delivery.

The Team leader of the three NYSC members who innovated the 3D Billboard, Dayo Ogundipe, thanked the General Manager for the opportunity given to them to explore their technological know how and add to the growth of the corporation.

He described the billboard as a multipurpose signage that will attract customers to the agency through its colourful designs and lightning.

Apart from the anesthetics of the billboard, Ogundipe added that the social media platforms of the corporation had been embedded into the design to provide a form of contact and feedback mechanism for the Agency.30.30