The Lagos State Government on Thursday charged workers under its employ to eschew disloyalty and indiscipline in the discharge of their duties.

Head of Service, HOS, Hakeem Muri-Okunola gave the charge at the 2019 Productivity Order of Merit Awards for deserving officers in the public service held at the Government Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The HOS also charged the workers to shun nonchalant attitude and invariably low productivity, urging them to rededicate and reengineer themselves through improved service delivery to the citizens.

He enjoined workers in the state to continue to discharge their civic responsibilities efficiently and diligently.





”Avail yourselves of the advantages provided by modern technology. Internet resource provides endless possibilities for personal self development. Today’s knowledge may be inadequate for future challenges.

”As we strive to prepare for the emerging realities of an uncertain future, it is important to remind ourselves that the future is already here,” he said.

However, Muri-Okunola said the theme of the productivity award, which is “Productivity for National Re-engineering, Security and Growth,” should serve as a wake-up call for civil servants given the reality of the inevitable change all must make individually and collectively as a state to sustain the momentum of growth and development.

According to him, the quality and pace of national re-engineering achievable in the short and long term would be directly proportional to and consequent upon how well “we are able to review our work systems, processes, procedures and strategies for growth, as well as security, particularly at the national level.”

Muri-Okunola said the award conferred on 23 workers, is expected to spur them to improve on their best and to rededicate themselves to the service of the state, adding that the award was expected to challenge other officers and encourage them to strive to achieve such recognition in their respective duty posts.

Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, Samson Ajibade said the objective of the award was to further encourage diligence, commitment and loyalty among public servants in Lagos State in anticipation that the award would spur them to continue to put in their best in the service of the State.