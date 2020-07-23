By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Following a 48-hours notice to Senator Godswill Akpabio to produce names of lawmakers who got contracts from the NDDC, the House of Representatives has initiated moves to sue him for perjury.

Earlier, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs had alleged that members of the assembly got contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila on Thursday said that he has instructed the Clerk to engage lawyers to file the suit after the Minister failed to respond to the House request to publish the list.





Gbajabiamila vowed he will not preside over the House and allow anybody to tarnish its image for whatever reason.

Details shortly…