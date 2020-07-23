Radio girl and social media sensation Toke Makinwa has been putting out some serious talk about marriage since the news of marital crisis between American celebrity couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian broke.

The 35 year old revealed that she’s learning so much from people who come out to share their struggle as she can barely stand pretenders.

She wrote:

These days I learn so much from people who are not afraid or ashamed to share their struggle, can’t stand the pretentious hypocrites who paint a picture that does not exist, no one is perfect, we all in this thing called life without manual.





At least you let it out, u like how you are walking in your truth. You’ll heal so many people who think they have it tough. More muscle 👊, your best days are here https://t.co/GQfb48oQYO — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) July 23, 2020

These days I learn so much from people who are not afraid or ashamed to share their struggle, can’t stand the pretentious hypocrites who paint a picture that does not exist, no one is perfect, we all in this thing called life without manual. — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) July 23, 2020

This comes after the YouTuber stated that marriage should have an expiry date and then should be renewable.