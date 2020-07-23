By Okafor Ofiebor

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has approved the immediate suspension of the Chairman of Port Harcourt Local Government Area, Victor Ihunwo for illegal tax collection.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, who signed the government statement said “similarly, traders at the Ogbum-nu-Abali Fruit Garden Market are hereby directed not to have any dealing with anyone who claims to be acting on behalf of Port Harcourt Local Government Area.

“Government has also remov ed JAAC Accounts from all the banks that gave loans to some Local Government Councils without the authorisation of the State Government as provided in the Local Government Law. “The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice has therefore been authorized to institute legal action against the defaulting banks.” The statement said the Chairmen of Abua-Odual and Degema Local Government Areas still remain suspended from office as their suspension order had not been lifted.

“Therefore, the Heads of Personnel Management, Heads of Local Government Administration and Treasurers of Abua-Odual and Degema Local Government Areas are hereby suspended with immediate effect for having official transactions with the suspended Local Government Chairmen. “The Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service Commission is hereby directed to post officers of the same designations to replace the suspended officers immediately.”