The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has kicked against the ongoing reality TV show, ”Big Brother Naija”, describing it as evil.

Pastor Stanley Dimkpa, the Chairman of CAN, Rivers state branch, called for the total removal of the show.

He urged Nigerians to join the protest against the show as it encourages immoral activities.

According to him, the immorality being portrayed in the BBNAIJA show should be vehemently condemned because it breeds evil.





“Promotion and appointment in all fields of life where reward and good morals will encourage everyone to abhor evil and do what is right. Romans 12:9.

”All these are needed to replace what we have in our world today where societal ills, crimes and immoral behaviours are geometrically increasing due to bad governance, poverty and reward for wrongdoing, such as Big Brother Naija.

”I want to emphasize Big Brother Naija because all of us have to fight collectively to stop this immoral act and injustice in our land, as Christians and Africans, we have respect for mankind.

”For those of us that have allowed our friends and families to encourage the patronage of Big Brother Naija, know that it is evil and we must clamp down on it,” he said.

The association urged political office holders and other stakeholders to discourage immoral activities.

It said instead, they should promote justice and moral programmes and activities that are aimed at pleasing God Almighty and humanity.