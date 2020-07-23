Fans of the 2020 Big Brother Naija housemates Erica and Kiddwaya are in support of a relationship between the duo since they love seeing them together.

The duo have been pictured discussing together on different occasions, with the Igbo actor dishing her charming smile to sport lover Kidd.

Benue State native Terseer Kiddwaya, 27, is a self-employed business man who describes himself as confident, good looking, ambitious, a daredevil who is highly motivated.

26 year old Ngozi “Erica” Nlewedim on the other hand is an actress and commercial model from London, England. She returned to Lagos after studying screen acting at the Met Film School in London.





See reactions on Twitter:

Who else wants to see Erica and kidwaya together??#bbnaijalockdown2020😆😍 — ThatLEPAbabe😘 (@layo_fierce) July 23, 2020

Can someone tell Erica that by fire by force I’m standing her ship with our baby Kiddwaya and it must sail… I don’t need stress this season abeg #bbnaijalockdown2020 — albyblanks (@albieblankson94) July 23, 2020

Eric and Neo 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Erica ooooo na your matter them dey settle#bbnaija pic.twitter.com/Mp7fZuaE4j — JayJay with the magical ears (@JayJaySarps) July 23, 2020