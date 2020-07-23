By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar on Thursday, congratulated Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) on his victory at the just-concluded Ondo PDP primary.
Jegede, who was the party’s flag-bearer for the 2016 gubernatorial election in the state, beat other aspirants on Wednesday.
He polled 888 votes where 2111 delegates participated.
Atiku wrote on his official Twitter page; ”Congratulations @TayoJegedeSAN, on your emergence as the candidate of the PDP for the Ondo state governorship election coming up in October”.
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) July 23, 2020
”Now that a candidate has emerged in the keenly contested primary, it is time for Eyitayo to work in concert with our great party PDP, to forge a united front to win the election” he continued.
Jegede will now face the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu who had on Monday emerged as All Progressives Congress candidate.
