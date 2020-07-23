All is now set for the burial of flying Officer Tolulope Sarah Arotile, today, at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.

The remains of the first Nigerian female Combat Helicopter Pilot arrived at the Cemetery at exactly 8.38 am.

Tight security was also observed along the stretch of Airport road where the Cemetery is located with heavy deployment of armed Military men, including the Guards Brigade.

The atmosphere in the Cemetery is gloomy with Military Personnel wearing long faces.





Tolulope died following head injuries sustained in Kaduna when her Classmates of Airforce Secondary School ‘accidentally’ hit her.