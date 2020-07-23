Nollywood actress and movie producer, Toyin Abraham may have sent a message to all those she may have had a beef with, including fellow actress Lizzy Anjorin, to forgive and forget.

Lizzy and Toyin had a public spat last year, which degenerated into name calling.

Consequently, Lizzy refused to congratulate Toyin after she had her baby.

And in a tit-for-tat, Toyin also declined to congratulate Lizzy on her marriage to Lateef Lawal last week.





But in her most recent production on the YouTube-based Toyin Abraham TV, Toyin sermonised on forgiveness, saying:

“Learn to forgive. You are not a witch. You are not a wizard. Forgive and forget.

“Take the phone, dial the number and tell the person, you have forgiven him or her.

“You can forgive and not be close to the person.

“People will hurt you. Learn to forgive. Do not hold grudges”.

In a teaser shared on Instagram Wednesday night, Toyin could not be more pointed:

“Going through life & expecting people not to hurt you, is nothing but an illusion.

“When you refuse to forgive, you do not have more peace, you have more pain. That is why tí a ò bá gbàgbé ọ̀rọ̀ àná, a ò lè r’ẹ́ni bá ṣeré.(If you don’t forget yesterday’s issues, you cannot have friends to play with).

It was not clear whether Toyin herself has taken the phone and dialled Lizzy Anjorin’s number.

Watch Toyin Abraham’s episode on Forgiveness:https://youtu.be/fBeTMJCitxQ