Ultimate Love Season one guest, Bolanle Babs has received a car as birthday gift from her fans.

Bolanle clocked 36 on 26th June 2020, but her fans stated that the gift came late for reasons that were not explained.

The reality TV star, however, took to her Instagram to share a video of her receiving the brand new mini SUV as she danced around in excitement.

In the video, her fans were seen presenting the gift to her as they revealed the things they love about her and why she’s worthy of the gesture.





Bolanle later on, shared photos of herself, posing by her new whip and wrote,

God saves the best for the last.

I’m soooo happyyyyyy 🎊🎊🎉🎉🎉🎉😱😱😱😱😱

Watch the video below;

Bolanle Babalola, ultimate love 2020 contestant, is an Entrepreneur, Tv Personality, Actor, Musician, and a compere.

Bolanle hails from Ondo State.

She attended the University of Abuja where she obtained a B.A in Theatre Arts and a Diploma in Mass Communications.