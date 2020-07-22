By Jennifer Okundia

The joy of motherhood is everything. New mum and multiple award winning singer-songwriter Simi welcomed a daughter with her husband and fellow musician Adekunle Gold in May 2020.

The 32 year old mum of one took to social media to express undying love for her baby Adejare Kosoko, stating that there’s nothing she wouldn’t do for her.

Simi shared photos of her postpartum look with Deja, as her hubby likes to call his baby girl. Read the message below and check out the pictures:





‘this little light of mine

there’s nothing in all the universes I wouldn’t do for you Ayo’