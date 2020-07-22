Prophet I.O. Samuel, founder of Shiloh Word Charpel, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria, has established an online business called PSAM Courier Service. He said he conceived the vision in 1999 because, according to him, “the world needs our inputs in the area of business.” This, as he put it, is in line with what Apostle Paul wrote in 2 Thessalonians 3:10, NIV: “For even when we were with you, we gave you this rule: ‘The one who is unwilling to work shall not eat.’”

Samuel said he was inspired by Jeffrey Preston Bezos, an American internet entrepreneur, industrialist, media proprietor, and investor and the founder, CEO, and president of the multi-national technology company, Amazon.

Samuel, therefore, advised all youths and especially Men of God (Pastors, Prophets, Apostles and Bishops) worldwide to have personal businesses to support their lives. That is, as they spread the gospel of Christ, Samuel advised the clergy not to leave business for the unbelievers. His reason is that they would get wealthy and use it “to intimidate you.” He advised believers to not use the calling of God to cover up for laziness and greed.

He submitted: “Join the chariot of entrepreneurship and charity, salvation is equal to success not suffering. Take this from me or ignore it, time will tell. Just read 1Thes 4:11-12: “And to make it your ambition to lead a quiet life: You should mind your own business and work with your hands, just as we told you, so that your daily life may win the respect of outsiders and so that you will not be dependent on anybody.”





Samuel added that without wisdom to make wealth, a man cannot do much in life and ministry and that anointing can turn to annoyance. He advised all believers, especially, Pastors to discover their talents than just preaching and expecting seeds (money or offerings) from church members..

He challenged all Christians to arise and shine now. “Try this and you will tell your children about me in the future. Listen, the men you look up to may look up to you soon.”