Nigerian rapper, recording artist and record producer Naetochukwu Chikwe, professionally known as Naeto C marks 8th wedding anniversary with his adorable wife Nicole.

Naeto and Nicole got married in 2012 and they have 3 kids, two lovely girls and a boy. The mum of 3 wrote this romantic message to her lover and it reads:

‘8 years in and I still look at you like the last plate of Jollof Rice at a wedding. ⁣⁣⁣

⁣

Normally wouldn’t do anything fancy for our anniversary because it’s not a ‘milestone’ one, but 2020 has taught me that life is short and can actually be really rubbish- so celebrate at ANY opportunity you can!⁣⁣⁣

⁣⁣⁣

Thank you for 8 wonderful years of marriage. I’m blessed to be married to my best friend and partner in every sense of the word. Love you @naetosuperc forever and ever.⁣⁣’



