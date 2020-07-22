By Taiwo Okanlawon

All is now set for the People’s Democratic Party to elect the standard-bearer for the October governorship election in Ondo State.

The winner will be facing the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu who had on Monday emerged as All Progressives Congress candidate.

The party’s primary election will be contested by the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, and 7 other aspirants.





They are Eyitayo Jegede, Boluwaji Kunlere, Eddy Olafeso, Ben Okunomo, Bode Ayorinde, Godday Erewa and Sola Ebiseeni.

The primary which is holding at International Event Centre, Dome Akure, is chaired by the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Below are some of the photos from the party’s voting centre on Wednesday morning.