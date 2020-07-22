July 22, 2020
Buhari presides over Virtual FEC meeting in Abuja
Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja.
Minister of Work and Housing, Babatunde Fashola discussing with other exco members during the virtual FEC meeting president over by Buhari
