By Taiwo Okanlawon

The People’s Democratic Party is conducting a primary election today to elect the standard-bearer for the October governorship election in Ondo State in October 2020, P.M News reports.

The winner will be facing the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu who had on Monday emerged as All Progressives Congress candidate.

The party’s primary election will be contested by the state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, and 7 other aspirants.





They are Eyitayo Jegede, Boluwaji Kunlere, Eddy Olafeso, Ben Okunomo, Bode Ayorinde, Godday Erewa and Sola Ebiseeni.

The International Event Centre, Dome Akure, there are security personels fully armed with some party members but the election is yet to commence

At 1:30pm, the chairman of the primary election committee, the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi arrived the venue of the primary.