By Taiwo Okanlawon

The eight aspirants who are seeking the ticket of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, to contest the gubernatorial election will know their fate tomorrow.

Whoever emerges as the flag-bearer will slug it out with the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Rotimi Akeredolu and others in October.

The primary election will hold tomorrow, July 22, 2020, with 2,111 delegates from the 203 wards in the 18 local government councils of the state.





The major contenders are 2016 candidate of the party in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, and the Deputy Governor of Ondo State who recently defected from the ruling APC to the PDP, Agboola Ayayi.

Others are the immediate past Vice-Chairman (South-West) of the party, Eddy Olafeso; Senator Boluwaji Kunlere; Bode Ayorinde and Godday Erewa, Ben Banjo Okunomo and Sola Ebiseeni.

The aspirants were cleared by the PDP screening committee which was headed by former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the appeal committee headed by Senator Istifanus Dung.

Dogara-led committee cleared all the aspirants except two, aspirants Godday Erewa, and Bamidele Akingboye.

The appeal committee on the Ondo guber primary cleared Erewa on grounds that his documents were intact and upheld the disqualification of Akingboye by the screening committee.