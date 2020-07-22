By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Ondo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Election Appeal Committee will begin sitting on Wednesday to attend to petitions from the primary that took place on Monday in Akure.

According to a statement issued by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, on Tuesday night, the Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe- led committee will sit at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja.

P.M News reported that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu won the party’s ticket for the October 10 Governorship poll.





Akeredolu and 7 aspirants vied for the party’s ticket at the primary.

The nine-man appeal committee has Arch. Abdulmimuni Okara as Secretary while other members include Mr. Festus Fientes, Mr. Okon Owoefiak, Mr. Abba Isah, Alh. Umar Duhu, Hon. Sani El-katuzu, Mrs. Osuere Eunice and Emeka Agaba.

“The APC Ondo State Governorship Primary Election was successfully conducted on Monday, July 20, 2020. Subsequently, the Primary Election Appeal Committee will begin sitting at the party’s National Secretariat on Wednesday, July 22, 2020” the statement read.