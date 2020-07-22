By Adejoke Adeleye

Ogun State House of Assembly through its Committee on Finance and Appropriation has examined the 2020 budget performance of the State Ministry of Budget and Planning with a called for the timely implementation of the State Public Procurement (Amendment) Bill, 2020 recently passed by the Assembly, when signed into law by the Governor.

A member of the Committee, Hon. Kemi Oduwole, gave the charge during the budget appraisal exercise, stating that the holistic implementation of the procurement bill would bring about a more transparent public service that would aid strict compliance to the procurement process.

According to him, it became imperative for procurement officers to be domiciled in all MDAs to ensure conformity with the international financial standard.





He also tasked the ministry to gear up plans in partnership with the Office of the Head of Service to ensure the smooth implementation of the process, when the bill is signed into law.

In her response, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Dada lauded the timely passage of the new legislation by the lawmakers, adding that the ministry was already liaising with the office of the Head of Service for the creation of a cadre for qualified personnel with requisite knowledge in procurement process to MDAs for effective service delivery.