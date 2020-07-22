Death has rocked Nollywood again, with the death of Yoruba actor and singer, Yusuf Satia.

Yusuf’s death was announced Tuesday night by popular actor Adekunle Afod.

“So sad to hear this …RIP Yusuf satia Is gone… Tried so much to see you this year and celebrate you but it was aborted”, Afod wrote on Instagram.

Yusuf Satia Ojewale was known for his role in an old Yoruba movie titled, Ijinle Pam Pam.





He was not so active on social media.

On Facebook, his last post was on 4 March, 2013, when he invited fans to his birthday, scheduled for 9 March.

One of his posts in 2012, was the announcement of the death of his mother on 27 September.