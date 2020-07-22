Doris Simeon Nollywood actress and Light skin beauty is 41 today.

The actress flooded social media with loads of her colorful pictures in high spirits, to mark her day.

Doris has not yet penned a birthday note but many of her fans, friends, and colleague have wished her a happy birthday.

One of her colleagues, Foluke Daramola wrote: “Happy birthday to my darling sister and friend @doris_simeon.”





Music entrepreneur Dayo Adeneye said: “Happy birthday dear. May your days be long and full of joy.”

Below are the pictures posted by Doris to mark her day;

Doris Simeon was born in Lagos, Nigeria. Raised and schooled in Ojota area of Lagos, Nigeria.

She graduated from the PEFT Institute, where she studied production management.

Doris came to the spotlight via a 2001 Nollywood movie entitled Oloju Ede.