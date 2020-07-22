Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has traded words with a member of the House of Representatives, James Faleke, calling him a ‘Mushin boy’ while he is a ‘VI boy.’

He also told Faleke that he was not his mate and that he is age mate with Faleke’s mentor in Lagos, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Ngige had appeared before the Ad-hoc Committee of the House of Representatives to answer questions over an alleged breach of a presidential directive.

According to him, Falele is a small boy and that he is seven years older that him.





“I am at least seven years older than you. I’m sure. “I am the same age as your mentor in Lagos, Asiwaju (Bola Ahmed Tinubu). And I was Governor with him at the same time. He was a Senator, I was a Senator. I am a two-time Minister, he is wasn’t.”

Faleke replied: “But he won these elections very well?”

Ngige fired back: “No problem about that. Just like you won your own in Kogi State very well and you are now both the Governor and Deputy Governor. You are just a small boy in Lagos. Look at this Mushin boy, talking to a Victoria Island boy.” The minister, who became a comedian threw the entire House into laughter. Watch video here:

Ngige's response to House of Assembly member, honourable Faleke is hilarious. "I'm the same age as your mentor, you're a small boy, if you yab me, I yab you back 10 times." pic.twitter.com/ychbsLiXHA — Nerdy (@Nerdy_Dopey) July 22, 2020