American rapper Kanye West has gone completely nuts in the past few days, mouthing all manners of outlandish stuffs.

But the businessman is apparently kicking dust all over for his upcoming album, Donda, which is dropping Friday.

Amidst his orchestrated madness, the rapper tweeted about Donda Wednesday and said he is focussing on his music now.

DONDA coming this Friday pic.twitter.com/HGibF3PHYf — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020





“Ima focus on the music now”, he wrote from his bunker in a ranch in Wyoming, where he has been receiving other artistes, such as 88 MNOP and Dave.

At a presidential rally on Sunday in South Carolina, he said Harriet Tubman did not free slaves, but only got them to work for other whites.

On Tuesday, in a Twitter meltdown, he said Michael Jackson was assassinated.

The rapper, 43, who is said to have bipolar disorder, also attacked Kris Jenner, 65, her mother-in-law, for not picking his call.

Jackson died on the 25 June in 2009 age 50. His cause of death was ruled as a cardiac arrest caused by a fatal combination of drugs given to him by his personal doctor.

But Kanye revised the facts: ‘MJ told you about Tommy before they killed him Kim saved my daughters life in the name of Jesus It’s Gods choice only I will live for my children Kris I’m in Cody if your not planning another one of your children’s playboy shoots’.

The musician appeared to reference Michael’s fallout with former Sony CEO Tommy Mottola, whom Jackson called a ‘racist’ and ‘devilish’ for failing to promote his 2001 album Invincible.

Sony then denied such claim.

According to Daily Mail, concern has grown over Kanye’s mental health after he launched his election campaign, where he revealed the couple had wanted to abort their daughter North, seven, before bursting into tears.

Two days later, Kanye sensationally claimed he has been ‘trying to get divorced’ from Kim since she met his fellow rapper Meek Mill at the Waldorf Hotel.