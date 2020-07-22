A Kano man, Saad Ahmed Madaki has been sentenced to ten years imprisonment for defrauding a retired government treasurer of N200million.

The conviction and sentencing of Madaki were pronounced 22 July by Justice J. K.Dagat of the Federal High Court in Kano.

The trial, however, should raise eyebrows over how the ex-Kano official came about N200 million.

Critics suggested the EFCC ought to have quizzed the complainant.

Madaki was arraigned by the Kano Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on one- count charge of obtaining the money under false pretence.





He was initially arrested by the Kano State Joint Task Force, on an allegation that he was connected to terrorism.

He was handed over to the Department of State Security Service but was later transferred to the EFCC when he could not be linked to terrorism in any way.

However, further investigations showed that he defrauded and obtained N200 million fraudulently from one Auwalu Abdulkadir, a retired Kano State treasurer.

Upon arraignment on April 4, 2017, he pleaded not guilty to the charge against him which prompted the trial.

Prosecution Counsel, Douglas I. Gift, presented five witnesses and seven exhibits to the court to establish Madaki’s guilt.

Justice Dagat found him guilty as charged.

He thus convicted and sentenced him to ten years imprisonment.

The Judge also ordered him to pay back the N200m to the petitioner.