Popular Technical manager, Teebillz and Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage are celebrating their son, Jamil who clocked 5 today.

The celebrity parents have decided to celebrate their little boy in a special way.

Tiwa got Jamil an expensive customized chain which also has his name on it.

The diva also went straight to his boy room this morning to celebrate him.





Teebillz, with the real name Tunde Balogun, on his own part video called his boy, to wish him a happy birthday.

A photo shared by Teebillz shows him holding a video call with his son, talking in wishing him a beautiful birthday as he could not be around.

Sharing the photo, he wrote:

“Happy 5th birthday my cute little angel! You send flutters in my heart by simply showing me your cute smile! 😍😍😍😍😍”

Tiwa Savage and Teebillz got married in 2013 and later went their separate ways.

Their union brought a son, Jamil who is 5 years old today.