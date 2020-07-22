An House of Representatives Ad-hoc committee has ordered the Director General of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Dr. Ihekweazu Chikwe, to locate the Chief Executive Officer of Multichoice (operators of DSTV), John Ugbe and test him for Coronavirus.

The committee is investigating non- implementation of the pay- as -you- go tariff plan by satellite broadcasters and DSTV subscription price increase.

Ugbe has failed to appear before the committee that had invited him on two occasions.

The Multichoice boss had issued a letter signed by Gozie Onumonon, Head: Regulatory Affairs, for the CEO that he would not be able to appear before the committee based on ill-health.





The letter reads: “Because of the abundance of caution needed to be taken in line with the current pandemic, we believe it is necessary that the meeting be deferred until he has regained his health and is cleared by his medical doctor.”

The Committee passed the resolution on Wednesday asking NCDC to immediately commence contact-tracing of passengers in the plane with him, his staff and those he may have had contact with at the airport.