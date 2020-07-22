The Lagos State COVID-19 Enforcement Taskforce said it was attacked at the weekend with guns at a hotel in Ipaja area of Lagos when it went to enforce COVID-19 compliance.

The taskforce, led by the Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, also sealed over 10 social and religious centres due to non-compliance with the government’s directive on social distancing and ban on social and religious gathering.

The enforcement Team disclosed that the Commission, during the enforcement operation carried out late hours over the weekend sealed The Harvest Lagos, Bay Lounge, The Heavens Suites, Angle Villa Bar, Ehi Guest House and Gardens Egbeda, Mountain Top Hotels and Suites Ojodu.

The Technical Adviser to the Commission Mr. Seun Awojobi stated that while carrying out the enforcement on Friday night, the team was attacked and shot at, at Osigold Hotels and Bar in Baruwa Ipaja, Lagos.





The Hotel had over 100 people clubbing and dancing within its premises flouting the State Government’s directive and contravening the Infectious Disease Law of the State.

However, Mojola said the hotel was sealed and that the team was determined to ensure that relevant laws and safety guidelines are strictly adhered to.

He appealed to citizens to take responsibility and fight against the novel Coronavirus more seriously to complement the efforts of the government to curb spread of the virus.

Mojola enjoined the public to continue registering their businesses in line with the Register to Open lnitiative of the Government on www.lasgsafetyreg.com to ensure adequate space management and preparation against when such businesses would be allowed to open.

He warned other facilities in the State, stating that the Commission would continue to shutdown erring and non-compliant facilities across the State.

Mojola reiterated the importance of wearing a mask always as it ensured that “you are keeping yourself and other people around you from being infected.”