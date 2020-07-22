The Chief Executive Officer of one of the leading automobile companies in Nigeria, Issa Adebayo of Still Autos Limited and the chairman of Adebayo Group of Companies has shared his secret of success.

In a recent interview he disclosed that there are no special recipes to success as claimed by many motivation books but the grace of God.

He said, “God is the secret to my success plus hard work and innovation put together. My advice to anyone in business is , if you don’t build your dreams today , someone else will hire you to build theirs and to those in automobile business, don’t stop even when at the top.”

He is a very popular man among the elites of the country as well as the upper class because he sells exotic luxury cars and according to many with the best deals imaginable. He might have found himself at the apex of the ladder but the road was not a smooth one for him as he had to weather the storms of life to be in the blissful waters he is today.





“I started years ago, long before the birth of Still Autos. Then, it was about selling one or two cars. My brothers abroad would send a car container to sell and I would sell and make my little gain. From there I was able to buy a single car to sell. It was like a miracle and later on I was able to buy two cars. Over the years it got better and now we bring in cars in containers,” he recalled in a recent interview, chronicling his humble beginning.

“I started with common regular cars but as things started to get better I could afford to stock luxury cars and I see it as an investment, especially when I didn’t have a large space to keep the cars , so I would rather invest in more exotic cars to invest money and maintain my space,” he added, explaining his preference for exotic luxury cars.

Adebayo said he went into the automobile business because he was quick to see how many people were eager to change their cars as they see it as a new phase of life.

Adebayo, a father of three, happily married, is from Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State. He is from a large family of nine.

He attended Asoland Primary School and Benvic Private School before taking his education further at Boston College, South Africa.

Apart from dealing in automobiles the Adebayo Group of Companies has interests in farming, import and export of goods from many different countries of the world.