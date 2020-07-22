Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has described the late Mallam Ismaila as a quality icon who will occupy many pages in the Nigerian history.

In a condolence message released on Tuesday in Abeokuta by Kunle Somorin, his Chief Press Secretary, Abiodun said the footprints of the former President of Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and chairman of Bulet Intentional Limited (an indigenous construction company) are in the public service, journalism, entrepreneurship and indeed all spheres of our national life and living.

“Mallam Isa Funtua was a man of honour and a great achiever. He lived an exemplary life; he was a democrat and a fine gentleman whose idea of power was that of being a tool to serve his fatherland and humanity.

He was an elder statesman in the truest sense of the word in and out of government – as a technocrat in Northern Nigeria and later Minister in the Second Republic,” he said





Abiodun further qualified the late Funtua as “an ideal businessman and a big player in the construction industry and across the various boardrooms, where he served meritoriously. I respect him for his contentment and as a man who did not abuse the goodwill of his closeness to President Muhammadu Buhari. Of course, as a newspapers’ man, his contributions cannot be forgotten as a Life Patron of both the International Press Institute (IPI) and Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN). I commiserate with all the members of the fraternity of the pen on the death of this media colossus.”