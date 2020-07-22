Loveworld Records recording artiste and popular talented Nigerian Contemporary Gospel singer and songwriter Frank Edwards clocks 31 today July 22nd 2020.

Edwards who is a native of Enugu State, is the founder and owner of the record label Rocktown Records, which houses artists like, Gil, Divine, King BAS, Nkay, David, Dudu and Micah Heavens, among others.

The musician who just dropped a song entitled ‘No One Like You’ in a statement about his latest record had this to say:

‘I DONT KNOW IF THIS TELLS YOUR STORY BUT IT TELLS MINE !! OUT NOW !! YOU WILL SURELY BE BLESSED’





He was born on 22 July 1989 in Enugu, a state in Eastern Nigeria.