Wife of Ekiti state governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi and other senior officials of the state government have undergone to ascertain their COVID-19 status.

This development followed after Governor Kayode Fayemi tested positive for the virus on Wednesday morning.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode, disclosed that Mrs Fayemi, being the closest person to the governor and other members of the State Executive Council, including himself and other personal aides of the governor have submitted themselves for COVID-19 tests.

“Samples have been taken and we are now expecting the results. But none of us is symptomatic as of now; so no cause for alarm,” he said.





Mr Muyiwa Olumilua, the state Commissioner for Information, said that government decided to break the news to the public as a responsible administration that believed that no information about the governor should be hoarded from the people of the state.

Speaking during the regular news briefing by the task force in Ado Ekiti, Olumilua said that the governor had gone on self-isolation and would be attending to official duties from home.

“Ordinarily, we are not supposed to do this because the governor had broken the news on his twitter handle, but as a responsible government, we owe it a duty to do this officially,” he said.

Olumilua added that the governor would be attending to official duties from home, while issues that would require his physical presence would be delegated to his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi.

He commissioner urged the people of the state not to panic over the governor’s medical condition.