Former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode may lose the traditional title ”Sadaukin Shinkafi” conferred on him by Emir of Shinkafi, Alhaji Muhammad Makwashe of Zamfara state.

The Emir has gotten a 24-hour ultimatum to withdraw the traditional title following the resignation from two top chiefs.

FFK got the title on Monday, July 20 in recognition of his support and contributions to the development of Shinkafi emirate.

Dr Sulaiman Shuaibu Shinkafi who resigned as the Sarkin Shanun Shinkafi and Dr Tijjani Salihu Shinkafi who resigned as ‘Sarkin Marayun Shinkafi’, called on other traditional title holders in Shinkafi emirate to equally resign because Fani Kayode does not deserve the title conferred on him.





According to Dr Suleiman Shuaibu Shinkafi, Fani-Kayode insults and abuse leaders and forefathers of the region at will.

“We the citizens of Shinkafi rejected the title of Sadaukin Shinkafi conferred on Femi Fani Kayode by the Emir of Shinkafi in Zamfara State, Mohammed Isah Maikwashe because he does not deserve the title.

“This is a man known to always disrespect and abuse our leaders and forefathers in the region.

“On this, I resigned the appointment conferred on me by the same emir as Sarkin Shanun Shinkafi and also a colleague, Dr Tijjani Salihu of Danfodio University also resigned as Sarkin Marayun Shinkafi.”

He added that they will be heading to court if the Emir refuses to withdraw the title.

“We are also expecting six additional title holders today who are resigning their titles. This decision is uncalled for and unacceptable, we were not consulted on this and it is null and void.

“After 24 hours if the decision is not reversed, then the emir should expect the wrath of the law and he should also resign.

“We are going to the take to the street for protest against his decision; Kayode doesn’t deserver any title in the North and anyone who tries to give him, we are going to protest against that. Fani-Kayode has no respect for Northern leaders.

“He always disgraces the north, insults our leaders.”