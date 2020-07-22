Former Group Managing Director (GMD), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, on Wednesday, told the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that it cannot cross-examine him based on a previous case in another court.

Yakubu stated this through his lawyer, Ahmed Raji, SAN, before Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

According to him, Exhibit J, which the EFCC’s lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar, planned to take him on was irrelevant to the case at hand.

Exhibit J borders on a case which was instituted by the anti-graft agency in 2016 before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba when Yakubu was GMD of NNPC.





PM NEWS recalls that the EFCC had, in 2017, raided the residence of the ex-NNPC boss in Kaduna State and found 9,772, 800 dollars and 74, 000 pounds (9.7 million dollars and 74, 000 pounds) in a safe.

Yakubu was, however, arraigned on March 16, 2017, on six counts but was ordered by the Court of Appeal to defend counts 3 and 4 which bordered on failure to make full disclosure of assets, receiving cash without going through a financial institution and intent to avoid a lawful transaction in alleged violation of Section 1(1) of the Money Laundering Act, 2011 and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the Act.

At the resumed trial on Wednesday, EFCC’s lawyer told the court that the matter was for the continuation of the motion raised in respect of the cross-examination of the first defence witness (DW1 who is Yakubu)) relating to Exhibit J.

He maintained that Exhibit J would assist the commission in proving the predicate offences.

Justice Mohammed, after listening to parties adjourned the matter until Oct. 15 for ruling on the motion and for trial continuation.