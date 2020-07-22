The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign Sarah Omeigha Ajibola and John Ozovehe Demide before a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, for allegedly conspiring to rig the 2018 general elections of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

EFCC had, on May 5, 2020, filed a 14-count charge against the duo for allegedly rigging the elections of the Association, which produced the incumbent President, Paul Usoro.

One of the counts read: “That you, Sarah Omeigha Ajibola and John Ozovehe Demide, sometime in August 2018, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired amongst yourselves to knowingly alter the email addresses and phone numbers of about 1004 (One Thousand and Four) eligible voters of the Nigerian Bar Association 2018 elections, with the intention that such inauthentic data will be acted upon as genuine during the said election and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27 (1)(b) of the Cybercrime ( Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 13 of the same Act.”

Another count read: “That you, Sarah Omeigha Ajibola and John Ozovehe Demide, sometime in August 2018, within the jurisdiction of the honourable court, aided the commission of an offence to wit: to knowingly alter the email addresses and phone numbers of about 1004(One Thousand and Four) eligible voters of the Nigerian Bar Association 2018 National elections, with the intention that such inauthentic data will be acted upon as genuine during the said election and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27 (1)(b)of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 13 of the same Act.”





The suspects will be arraigned as soon as the court gives a date.