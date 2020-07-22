A global communications agency, Burson Cohn and Wolfe (BCW) ranked President Muhammadu Buhari as the most followed sub-Saharan African leader on Twitter.

In its newly released Twiplomacy findings, President Muhammadu Buhari had over 3,121,169 followers.

According to the study, Buhari is by far the most followed African leader ahead of Paul Kagame, the President of Rwanda with 1,910,159 followers.

It also says that Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of South Africa has seen the biggest growth over the past year with his followers reaching 1,386,849.





However, the Twiplomacy study also noted that for the fourth year running, U.S. President Donald Trump was the most followed world leader on Twitter, with 81.1 million followers on his @realDonaldTrump account which has grown by 33 per cent year-over-year.

It also says that the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has moved up into the second position with 57.9 million followers, ahead of Pope Francis who has 51 million followers on his nine different language accounts.

According to the report, the French President, Emmanuel Macron, was the most followed EU leader with 5,293,346 followers ahead of his institutional account for the Elysée Palace with 2,492,468 followers.

It says Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, was in the third position with 1,405,481.