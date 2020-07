By Taiwo Okanlawon

The embattled deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi has lost the ticket of People’s Democratic Party, PDP to Eyitayo Jegede.

Jegede, who was the party’s flag-bearer for 2016 gubernatorial election in the state beat Ajayi in keenly contested primary election where over 2000 delegates participated.

Jegede will now face the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu who had on Monday emerged as All Progressives Congress candidate.





Details later…