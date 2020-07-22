By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria, on Tuesday recorded 576 fresh cases of Coronavirus to take its total to 37,801 confirmed cases, as Lagos is back to the top again.

In the last two days, Edo and FCT dethroned Lagos in daily coronavirus infections, but on Tuesday, Lagos recorded 88 new cases to take the lead again.

With the 88 cases, Lagos has been recording consistent drop in infections in the last three days.





According to the figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, late Tuesday, Kwara ramps up 87 fresh cases to come second and FCT, 82 new cases for the third position.

Plateau has 62 cases, Ondo, 39 cases; Enugu, 28 cases; Oyo, 20 cases; Ebonyi, 20 cases; Edo, 17 cases; Cross River, 16 cases; Kano, 14 cases and Rivers, 11 cases.

Others are: Ogun, 10 cases; Delta, 9 cases; Nasarawa, 8 cases; Osun, 8 cases; Katsina, 3 cases; Imo, 2 cases,; Kebbi, 1 case and Borno, 1 case.

A total of 15,677 recoveries have been recorded in the nation since the pandemic began while 805 deaths have also been recorded.

How States Stand on Tuesday

Lagos-88

Kwara-87

FCT-82

Plateau-62

Ondo-39

Enugu-28

Oyo-26

Taraba-24

Kaduna-20

Ebonyi-20

Edo-17

Cross River-16

Kano-14

Rivers-11

Ogun-10

Delta-9

Nasarawa-8

Osun-8

Katsina-3

Imo-2

Kebbi-1

Borno-1