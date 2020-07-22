Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state has joined the league of Nigerian VIPs infected by the coronavirus.

He broke the grim news on Twitter Wednesday, saying his third test came back positive.

“I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive.

“I’m generally ok and I’m already self isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team.





“I’m delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home. JKF”.

The Ekiti governor, who is also the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, is the sixth governor to be hit by the raging bug.

Others who have been hit and survived are Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia.

Governors Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo.

Nigeria’s foreign Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama also announced on 19 July that he has tested positive, on his 4th test.

The coronavirus has not been kind to Nigeria’s elite and has killed many prominent citizens, beginning from Abba Kyari, President Buhari’s chief of staff, who died 17 April.