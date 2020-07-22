By Jennifer Okundia
Big Brother Naija star Nina and her husband announced the arrival of their son Kelly, this July 2020. Barely a month ago.
The new mum has taken to social media to display pictures of her postpartum body and her followers are sending in their opinion.
Captioning the post, the mum of one wrote:
DEAR GIRLS ,•
Walk like you are a Queen OR
Walk like you don’t care who is Queen
See Twitter reactions:
Yummy 😋 mummy 🔥 ❤ #MercyEkeBrands #MercyEkeBrands
— Fidence Eke 🛡🛡 (@ConfidenceOko11) July 22, 2020
Nii baby, Nwanyi Oma. Hope our little prince is doing well? .
— oge_10 (@10Oge) July 22, 2020
Omalicha snap back toh bad👌🏽🔥😍
— Chika Igwe (@crco) July 22, 2020
Queen 🔥
— Onyinye (@ItsprettyO) July 22, 2020
Nina with d beauty 💋
— Annieberry❤️💋🔱 (@annaste60046524) July 22, 2020
