By Jennifer Okundia

Big Brother Naija star Nina and her husband announced the arrival of their son Kelly, this July 2020. Barely a month ago.

The new mum has taken to social media to display pictures of her postpartum body and her followers are sending in their opinion.

Read Also:





Captioning the post, the mum of one wrote:

DEAR GIRLS ,•

Walk like you are a Queen OR

Walk like you don’t care who is Queen

See Twitter reactions:

Nii baby, Nwanyi Oma. Hope our little prince is doing well? . — oge_10 (@10Oge) July 22, 2020

Omalicha snap back toh bad👌🏽🔥😍 — Chika Igwe (@crco) July 22, 2020

Queen 🔥 — Onyinye (@ItsprettyO) July 22, 2020

Nina with d beauty 💋 — Annieberry❤️💋🔱 (@annaste60046524) July 22, 2020