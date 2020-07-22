By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday said 10 inter-state luxurious buses were impounded and 150 passengers arrested in the State for violating restriction of movement during curfew period.

Bala Elkana, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, said on 18 July, 2020 at about 2300 hours, operatives of Lagos State Police Command on enforcement of ban on inter-states non-essential travel during the curfew hours, intercepted 10 luxurious buses with 150 passengers travelling out of Lagos State to various destinations in the Northern and Eastern regions of Nigeria.

“The drivers and passengers were arrested, while the buses were impounded. The violators were arraigned in Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court.





“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu warned commercial vehicle operators and motor parks against violating inter-states movement restriction orders during the curfew hours.

“Passengers are also warned against non essential interstates travels during the curfew hours,” Elkana said.